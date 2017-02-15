Organizers plan "A Day Without Women" strike

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - What would the world look like without women?

Riding the success of the Women's March on Washington, organizers are calling for all women to go on strike on March 8, 2017 - coinciding with International Women's Day.

"In the spirit of women and their allies coming together for love and liberation, we offer A Day Without A Woman," organizers said via tweet.

Wendy Batterson, who attended San Diego's march in January, said the overall goal is to fight back against legislation she fears could have a negative impact on women's rights - like pulling funding from Planned Parenthood.

"Over 10,000 people showed up to march under the unity principles. Women do go there for birth control, breast exams when there is no other doctors or they do not have the money," she said.

Women nationwide are being asked to stay home on March 8th, and avoid spending money if possible.

The Women's March on Washington organizers, in an announcement, said in part:

"We saw what happened when millions of us stood together in January, and now we know that our army of love greatly outnumbers the army of fear, greed and hatred. On March 8th, International Women's Day, let's unite again in our communities for A Day Without A Woman."

The White House has not commented.

A spokesperson for the local Women's March Group said there is no march planned as of now for A Day Without a Woman. The spokesperson said some may be encouraged to take the day off work; however, in San Diego participants are also encouraged to find another way to protest since many do not have the luxury to not work.