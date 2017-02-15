Lars Ulrich Recaps Metallica's GRAMMYs Technical Difficulties

James asks Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich about James Hetfield's microphone issues during their GRAMMYs performance before Lars recalls having to drum underneath a stage thanks to a broken elevator.
[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]
Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.
As part of his duties for #LateLateStyles week, Harry helps James get to work, singing songs off his new album, trying out some aggressive outfits and working famous lines from "Titanic" and "Notting Hill."
Before they found their way into entertainment, James and Harry Styles had a long history of messing up employment opportunities when the need to sing overcame them at the worst possible times on the job.
Harry Styles surprises everyone by walking out from the curtain and delivering the monologue, touching on the latest Donald Trump headlines and a man who tries to bribe police with Taco Bell.
James asks Goldie Hawn and Kevin Bacon about being married to other famous actors, and asks Goldie about her recent re-watch of "Overboard" with Kurt Russell and learns more than he bargained for.
James welcomes two young men -- and their mothers via video chat -- to see how well these mom/son pairs know each other. And, yes, the questions get very personal.
James welcomes Eva Longoria, Paul Feig and Sam Richardson to play a special edition of Nuzzle Whaaa? featuring a disco ball, cake and a massive lizard.
James asks Caitlyn Jenner, a famous republican, about her frustrations with the party and the possibility of running for office in the future, and learns she is overdue for a round of golf with President Trump.
James asks Jennifer Lopez about the last time they hung out, for Carpool Karaoke, and recall texting Leonardo DiCaprio out of the blue and getting an epic reply from him.
Conversation on the couch with Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Taylor Schilling takes a sudden turn when a trumpet sounds, posing the three with a monumental choice: continue the interview or explore what's behind the giant mystery door.