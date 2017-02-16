"Indivisible" Movement to resist Trump agenda

NORTH PARK (CBS 8) - The "Indivisible" Movement is fueling resistance to the Trump Administration and it's gaining traction in San Diego. On Wednesday, dozens of people gathered in North Park to strategize and keep the pressure on Congress.

The "Indivisible" Movement is made up of former congressional staffers who saw the Tea Party beat back on former President Obama's agenda.

"They [Republicans] have the ability under Congress to push through whatever they want, but we want people to stand up and people to get large numbers to say this is un-American," said Richard Nyles.

The movement in San Diego goes beyond marches and protests. It seeks to push the Republican-majority Congress to fight Trump's promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act, immigration raids, refugee ban and LGBTQ rights.

"We don't intend to spit on anybody or punch people at rallies. We want to remain respectful. We want to make noise and we want to be heard and we will be taken seriously," said Tahra Ludwig.

East county resident Mary Swift was not involved in politics prior to Trump being elected, but she is now part of the Indivisible San Diego movement - which is growing even in the east county where Trump won.

"I felt like I was taking our democracy for granted. People I love and care who are gay or immigrants or transgender are not going to be equal citizens," she said.

Trump supporter Dick Gentz said protesters across the nation need to move on. "I mean, we had an election, okay? We move forward. He won. Let him do his job."

The Indivisible Movement said their job is to hold Congress accountable.

CBS News 8 reached out to all five Congress members in San Diego, but Rep. Darrell Issa (R) and Rep. Duncan Hunter (R) did not respond to requests for comment.

Rep. Scott Peters (D-52) and Rep. Susan Davis (D-53) said the movement is inspiring and motivating.

Statement from Congressman Scott Peters (D-52):

"Hundreds of people, some who've never been engaged in politics before, are mobilized and want to be heard because they don't believe this President represents their values or America's values. The recent revelations about the Trump team's ties to Russia have them even more outraged. Their energy is contagious and it's motivated us to work that much harder." - Spokesperson, MaryAnne Pintar

Statement from Congresswoman Susan Davis (D-53) (email statement):