Ryan Murphy Reveals 'American Horror Story' Season 7 Will Be Abo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ryan Murphy Reveals 'American Horror Story' Season 7 Will Be About 2016 Election

Updated: Feb 16, 2017 1:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.