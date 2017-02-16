Driver runs red light, kills woman, injures man in Mira Mesa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver runs red light, kills woman, injures man in Mira Mesa

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News 8 Team
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One pedestrian was killed and a second was seriously injured Thursday when both were struck by a car whose driver ran a red light in Mira Mesa.
   
The victims, a 59-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man, were hit by an eastbound Honda sedan while in the crosswalk at the intersection of Mira Mesa Boulevard and Marbury Avenue shortly after 6 a.m., San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said. The 26-year-old man behind the wheel of the Honda remained at the scene.
   
The female victim died at the scene. Her name was not immediately available.
   
The second pedestrian suffered serious head injuries and a broken femur, Martinez said. He was taken to a hospital to be treated.
   
Following the crash, authorities closed eastbound Mira Mesa Boulevard between Greenford Drive and Black Mountain Road, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.