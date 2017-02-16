Verdict in lawsuit over racist cartoons in San Diego Police Department

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - Officer Art Scott says he was working in fear of retaliation in the San Diego police department as an officer of 20 years. He alleged racism initially based on a historical cartoon show but the jury did not find those claims true.
Sgt. Arthur Scott filed the lawsuit against the city in 2015, alleging he was the victim of a hostile work environment, harassment and failure to prevent retaliation.
Scott said that in 2011, someone posted racist pictures in a locker room that depicted President Barack Obama as an African chief with the word "Obamacare" underneath. When
Scott complained, his supervisor told him he was being "hyper sensitive," according to the lawsuit.
In 2014, Scott said he was retaliated against when he complained about a 1909 racist cartoon that was shown to officers during a training session. The cartoon depicts Frank McCarter, the city of San Diego's first black police officer, as an ape and shows Chinese men running in fear.
"The jury was left to decide whether there was retaliation in the case and the jury found that the city did not retaliate against plaintiff Arthur Scott," said attorney George Schaefer.
After Scott - the vice president of the San Diego Black Police Officers Association - complained about the cartoon, he alleges he was passed over for a promotion, pressured into taking a transfer and threatened with disciplinary action.
Officer Art Scott says he still feels like the case was a win since they will no longer use the cartoon in training.
"This isn't about money per se, but it's sad that it has to come to this, when you don't get leadership that understands that there is racism in our police department," Scott said. "There were things that were ignored."
A fast-moving brush fire that broke out south of Jamul late Saturday morning near State Route 94 has grown to 800 acres with ten percent containment and caused the closure of the main route between Jamul and Dulzura, according to officials.
A San Diego man pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing nearly $272,000 in Social Security benefits intended for his father, who died in 1997.
Coyote attacks on pets are on the rise in Southern California and the heavy winter rains are expected to increase the coyote population.
A father suspected of abducting his 1-year-old son in San Francisco, prompting an Amber Alert, was located Friday night along with the unharmed child in the Palms neighborhood in Los Angeles.
May is maritime month here in America's Finest City. To commemorate the occasion, the city has numerous fun activities and events planned along the downtown waterfront. CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs has a look at the celebration.