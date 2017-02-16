Bomb squad remove dummy grenade from South Park home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bomb squad remove dummy grenade from South Park home

SOUTH PARK (CBS 8) - Bomb-squad personnel have left the home in the 1300 block of Gregory Street in South Park Thursday, where a resident found an apparent dummy hand grenade among his late grandfather's things, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. 

The ordnance-handling personnel have removed the device, which appeared to contain no explosive material, a fire captain says.

