Sister & Snickers: Two guinea pigs in search of one loving home

Type: Guinea Pigs

Breed: American Crested & Abyssinian (respectively)

Sex: Females

Age: 1 year & 10 mos (respectively)

Adoption Fee: $30 for the pair

Sister and Snickers are a mother and daughter duo who have been a valuable part of our Pet-Assisted Therapy program, in which they have gone out on regular visits to bring love and joy to those who need it most. (Click here to learn more about this program)

Sister and Snickers are a bonded pair, meaning that they will need to go to the same loving home together. But that just means you get twice the love! This sweet duo will be available for adoption soon at our San Diego Campus.

If you are interested in adopting Sister and her daughter Snickers, or for any additional information about them, please email our Pet-Assisted Therapy Manager, Laura at pat@sdhumane.org.