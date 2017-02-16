Motherhood is forever, but as for those clothes...

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Pregnant women have to keep changing their clothes to keep up with their growing baby.
But instead of buying clothes that you may wear for only a few months, it may be easier - and cheaper - to rent them.
On top of the normal aches and pains - what's an expectant mother to do when she wants to embrace her changing body - all while looking good and feeling comfortable in the process?
That's where renting maternity clothes comes in.
While not for everyone, instead of buying only a few items, why not rent an endless array for essentially the same price?
There are a handful of companies that offer the service: Le Tote - for example - is based in San Francisco.
Via skype, Ruth Hartman, Le Tote's chief merchandising officer explained when the company first started four years ago - the market was too small - so Le Tote initially rented out non-pregnancy clothes and dresses for special occasions.
Then - in October of 2015 - they added a maternity section, and it's exploded ever since.
"It's really been amazing," Hartman said. "It's actually our highest grossing segment of our business."
Once you sign up, you fill out a style profile.
Starting at $49 a month - you get a box shipped out with items chosen by Le Tote's stylists or yourself – and you keep the clothes for as long as you like.
Then you send them back unwashed in a pre-stamped envelope they provide and they'll have another box sent out.
The $49 fee covers two garments and one accessory at a time in as many as you can get through in 30 days.
For $69 you can get more items per delivery.
Another company with the same model - Borrow For Your Bump is based out of Omaha.
At $99 a month, founder Krystal Stubbendeck says the company sends out four pieces focused on quality and style.
"Probably brands people have heard of or have seen celebrities wear," said Stubbendeck.
Like Le Tote - Stubbendeck has seen Borrow For Your Bump take off as well.
A sign of what's to come, in an industry that's been around since the beginning of time.
"Like wearing maternity clothes isn't going to go anywhere right?" Stubbendeck said. "If anything people are looking for more convenient ways to solve some problems in their lives."
Pregnant & looking for a new way to shop? Check out my story at 5 on maternity clothing rentals. Wearing 1 right now! @CBS8 @News8 @letote pic.twitter.com/QurZacEFje— Shannon Handy (@ShannonCBS8) February 17, 2017
