Man arraigned in crash that killed 81-year-old Navy veteran

NATIONAL CITY (CBS 8) - The 20-year-old suspect, Efrain Black, who is being accused of hitting and killing an 81-year-old Navy veteran in National City denied any wrongdoing Thursday as he entered a plea of not guilty.

The victim, identified as Robert Gustafson, was walking his dogs across the street just a few yards in front of his house when Black allegedly slammed into him in the 2200 bock of east 4th Street, according to prosecutors.

Witnesses reported Mr. Gustafson was hit so hard, his body flew 20-feet in the air before smashing into a parked car face down.

Medics transported Mr. Gustafson in an ambulance to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Black slowed down, but kept driving. He turned himself in to police on Tuesday.

Black was charged with hit and run causing death, with the allegation he personally inflicted great bodily injury on someone over the age of 70-years.

"Mr. black demonstrated that he poses a threat to our community. If he is going to hit someone with his car going at that speed and leave them there, we now have a tragedy because of the passing of Mr. Gustafson," argued Deputy District Attorney, Thomas McClain.

Black's bail was set at $100,000. He is expected to be back in court on March 2nd, for a preliminary hearing. If found guilty for the hit and run charge, he faces two to five years in state prison.

