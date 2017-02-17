EXCLUSIVE: James Franco Opens Up About Casting 'Secret Weapon' S - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: James Franco Opens Up About Casting 'Secret Weapon' Selena Gomez in 1930s Drama 'In Dubious Battle'

Updated: Feb 16, 2017 9:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.