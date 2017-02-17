Padres Pedal the Cause awards more than $2M for cancer research

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Padres Pedal the Cause raised more than two-million dollars for local cancer research and on Thursday the team presented a check at a Rady Children's Hospital fundraiser.

Last fall, more than 1,500 people participated in Padres Pedal the Cause at Petco Park.

The cancer research fundraiser has been growing over the years with all the money raised going towards Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, Rady Children's Hospital, Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies.

Anne Marbarger, the Padres Pedal the Cause executive director, said "in the next two or three years or five we are really rallying 5K, 7K people in donating ten million to research."

The news comes as federal funding has begun to be cut and competition for grants grows.

Dr. William Roberts, the medical director for Peckham Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders at Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego, said that although 80% of children survive cancer, it takes a toll on a child and this money will help with research. "Coming up with targeted therapies that do not cause a lot of toxicity but really focus and get rid of the cancer is really important."

Lynne Selinka's 14-year-old son Travis, pushed through treatment and chemo at Rady Children's Hospital. Known as Travis the Warrior, he survived brain cancer and is grateful to Padres Pedal the Cause.

"Every penny is used for stopping the crazy cancer stuff," she said.

Travis hopes people will donate to "fund research so you don't have to go through chemo. Maybe, they will find something that is a lot easier. It will make a big difference."

Pedal the Cause registration starts in April and they plan to ride over the Coronado Bridge. To register visit their website.