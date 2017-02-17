Sniper shot during bizarre standoff in Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS 8) - A man armed with a high-powered rifle was shot by Oakland police after a tense standoff near Bishop O'Dowd High School Friday.

The bizarre standoff began after a sniper report near Golf Links Drive and 98th Ave. around 9 a.m.

Police quickly rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area. The gunman was clearly seen in helicopter video shooting out a window of a home on Las Vegas Ave. located near the high school which was on lock down.



The gunman then exited the home, spray painted eyes on a neighbor's garage and also spray painted a white car on the street.

He then walked into the backyard, fired shots toward a fence and then the helicopter.

A SWAT team came to the scene and the man was shot - his condition was not immediately known.