Couple Arrested After Allegedly Abandoning 5-Year-Old Daughter o - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Couple Arrested After Allegedly Abandoning 5-Year-Old Daughter on Valentine's Day

Updated: Feb 17, 2017 10:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.