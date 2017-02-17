Justin Bieber Allegedly Got Into 2 Altercations With Bartenders - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Justin Bieber Allegedly Got Into 2 Altercations With Bartenders at Restaurant Before Headbutting a Man, Police Say

Updated: Feb 17, 2017 10:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.