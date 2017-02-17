Del Cerro Attack: Victim takes the stand recounts vicious assault

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman testified Friday that she was sexually assaulted at knifepoint by an intruder during a visit to her boyfriend's home in Del Cerro in which his 74-year-old mother was stabbed to death.

The testimony came as a preliminary hearing got underway for 21-year-old Eduardo Torres, who is charged with murder and special circumstance allegations of murder during a rape, murder during oral copulation, murder during a burglary and murder that involved torture.

District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis has yet to decide whether Torres, who also faces charges of forcible oral copulation, assault during a burglary and torture, would face the death penalty or life in prison without parole if convicted.

The sexual assault victim testified that she was sleeping with boyfriend upstairs on the night of June 12 when she heard a large noise that sounded like someone was smashing a glass window.

The woman, then 50, said her boyfriend went downstairs and was arguing with the defendant when his mother, Ut Nguyen, emerged from a bedroom.

The witness said she went into a bedroom and locked the door because she was scared, but opened it because she thought the intruder was going to break it down.

She said Torres pushed her and Nguyen into the bedroom and locked the door.

Nguyen was saying, "Please let me go, I'm old," the witness testified.

She said she was pushed down onto the bed by the suspect and ordered to perform a sex act on him at knifepoint. She said she knew what he wanted her to do, but tried to delay because she thought her boyfriend -- who was forced outside -- had called the police.

She said Torres became angry when she was slow to give him the sex that he wanted.

"I was afraid he would hurt me or he would kill me," she said, adding that she was stabbed in one arm and cut on the other. "He was very forceful and very demanding."

The woman said she didn't see Nguyen stabbed, but assumed so because (Nguyen) screamed every time Torres waived his knife around.

The preliminary hearing will resume Tuesday. When testimony is complete, Judge David Rubin will decide whether enough evidence was presented for Torres to stand trial.

