Zoo Day: The Woma Python - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zoo Day: The Woma Python

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - They're common in Australia. We're talking about the Woma Python. 

Staci Peters from the San Diego Zoo joins us in studio Friday to tell us all about this type of Python.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.