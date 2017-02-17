Zoo Day: The Woma Python

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Escondido firefighters who responded to calls of a brush fire quickly called for a second-alarm response Sunday afternoon when they saw that structures were being threatened. Calls began coming in to the dispatch center at about 2 p.m. for a fire in the 2100 block of Lemon Avenue in a residential neighborhood west of Interstate 15, according to a spokesman for the Escondido Fire Department. There were no reports of structural damage or injuries about an hour after ...