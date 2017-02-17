Local Union donates water to San Ysidro schools - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Local Union donates water to San Ysidro schools

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local Union donates $10,000 worth of bottled water to three San Ysidro schools.
     
This comes after elevated levels of lead were found at La Mirada Elementary.
     
CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs was there for the delivery.

RELATED COVERAGE

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.