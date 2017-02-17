Major storm causing delays at San Diego's airport - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Major storm causing delays at San Diego's airport

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The onset Friday of a strong winter storm brought about a spate of flight delays and cancellations at Lindbergh Field.

In the late morning, seven arrivals were delayed and a dozen others canceled through the late-evening hours, and seven departures were running behind schedule and 42 were scratched altogether, according to airport officials.

Most of the cancellations were for late-afternoon and evening flights.

The following delays were occurring at the bayside airport of 11:30 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Control System Command Center:

-- Departures to Los Angeles International Airport, an average of 77 minutes;

-- Departures to San Francisco International Airport, an average of 3 hours and 19 minutes;

-- Departures to La Guardia Airport in New York, an average of 18 minutes;

-- Departures to Newark (New Jersey) International Airport, an average of 52 minutes;

-- General arrival delays, 15 minutes or less.

Travelers scheduled to pass through Lindbergh Field were advised to check on the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

