Powerful winds expected to cause widespread damage as storm hits - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Powerful winds expected to cause widespread damage as storm hits San Diego

Posted: Updated:
Photo Credit: Twitter user @dmsohyea Photo Credit: Twitter user @dmsohyea

LATEST UPDATE: Feb. 17, 2017 (11:30 p.m.)

 A fallen eucalyptus tree is blocking northbound state Route 163, just south of Robinson Avenue in Hillcrest, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP has issued a traffic alert for the area.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A powerful Pacific storm system with damaging high winds will continue Friday evening into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service

A high wind warning will remain in effect until 2 p.m., Saturday, but winds are expected to diminish rapidly after 9 p.m., Friday night. 

Wind gusts are expected to reach 50 to 60 miles-per-hour at the coast, in the valleys and across the deserts. Isolated wind gusts over 75-MPH are expected in parts of the mountains. 

Some areas throughout San Diego have already begun to see widespread damage caused by downed trees and power lines. 

Residents are being warned about the possibility of power outages and property damage. 

CLICK HERE for the 8 Day MicroClimate forecast.

 CBS News 8 viewer Michele Monks sent in this picture of a fallen tree in Tierrasanta

Crews chop up downed tree in Clairemont Friday.

Tree falls down on Interstate 5 near Genesee Avenue Friday.

Tree falls down on Interstate 5 near Genesee Avenue Friday.

CBS News 8 viewer sent in these images of a tree down in Oceanside Friday.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.