Powerful winds expected to cause widespread damage as storm hits San Diego

LATEST UPDATE: Feb. 17, 2017 (11:30 p.m.)

A fallen eucalyptus tree is blocking northbound state Route 163, just south of Robinson Avenue in Hillcrest, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP has issued a traffic alert for the area.

Cars and @sdmts bus reversing or being turned around by #CHP. SIG ALERT NB 163 South of Robinson. Tree fell blocking all NB lanes @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/fX77KpIEYV — Abbie Alford (@AbbieCBS8) February 18, 2017

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A powerful Pacific storm system with damaging high winds will continue Friday evening into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

A high wind warning will remain in effect until 2 p.m., Saturday, but winds are expected to diminish rapidly after 9 p.m., Friday night.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 50 to 60 miles-per-hour at the coast, in the valleys and across the deserts. Isolated wind gusts over 75-MPH are expected in parts of the mountains.

Some areas throughout San Diego have already begun to see widespread damage caused by downed trees and power lines.

Residents are being warned about the possibility of power outages and property damage.

61 mph wind gust at Imperial Beach; tropical storm force winds common across #SanDiego today. Wind gusts so far: https://t.co/rJ3iicGiZB — Matt Baylow (@MattBaylow) February 17, 2017

CBS News 8 viewer Michele Monks sent in this picture of a fallen tree in Tierrasanta

Crews chop up downed tree in Clairemont Friday.

Tree falls down on Interstate 5 near Genesee Avenue Friday.

CBS News 8 viewer sent in these images of a tree down in Oceanside Friday.

It's never safe to drive or walk into flood waters. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! A lifesaving advice from @NWS @NOAA for this rainy weekend.??? pic.twitter.com/rpFh9XILTE — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) February 17, 2017

Surfers hitting the waves at #lajollashores.. conditions very windy here @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/V0WR10HF4w — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyCBS8) February 17, 2017