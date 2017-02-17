Tori Spelling Is 'Pregger Chic' in Two Bump-Hugging Dresses -- See the Pics!

Cher was honored with the Icon Award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, and received a standing ovation from the crowd at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena for her amazing performances of classic hits "Believe" and "If I Could Turn Back Time.
Billy Bush is finally opening up about the infamous "hot mic" recording of his 2005 conversation with Donald Trump that cost him his job at the Today Show. The former TV host sat down with The Hollywood Reporter and reflected on the tape's impact on his life.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are so adorable together, they somehow managed to make a night out at the Billboard Music Awards seem like an intimate date night for just the two of them.