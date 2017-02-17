'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Title Confirmed to Be Plural and Fans Are Freaking Out

The Billboard Music Awards rocked the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, and almost all the biggest names in music and entertainment came out to celebrate the songs, albums and concerts that took the world by storm this year.
Cher was honored with the Icon Award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, and received a standing ovation from the crowd at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena for her amazing performances of classic hits "Believe" and "If I Could Turn Back Time.
Billy Bush is finally opening up about the infamous "hot mic" recording of his 2005 conversation with Donald Trump that cost him his job at the Today Show. The former TV host sat down with The Hollywood Reporter and reflected on the tape's impact on his life.
