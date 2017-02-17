San Diego attorney picks up tab for pet adoption fees

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Humane Society is once again waiving pet adoption fees throughout the weekend for certain dogs and cats that need to be the only pet in a family's home.

If you took a pet home from the San Diego Humane Society over the holidays and the adoption fees was waived, it was San Diego divorce attorney, Sharon Blanchet who helped pick up the tab.

"I just want the animals adopted," she said.

Blanchet is once again covering adoption fees in the "Adopt Your One and Only" promotion focused on helping single pets find love in a home with no other pets.

Other generous donors across the country have helped cover adoption fees in cities like Chicago and Honolulu.

Since the campaign began last week, more than 30 "One and Only" pets have been adopted. In addition to Blanchet, family attorneys Steve Wagner and Julie Barnes have also helped cover adoption fees.