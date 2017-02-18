Viola Davis Says Being an Oscar Frontrunner Isn't Always Great: 'It Makes It Worse'

ET can confirm Ariana Grande was unharmed following reports of an explosion after her concert in Manchester, U.K., on Monday.
Lifetime has debuted a chilling new trailer for their upcoming film, Menendez: Blood Brothers, based on brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez's brutal murder of their parents.
Wonder Woman gave Chris Pine a firsthand look at the flip side of female objectification in Hollywood.
Days after he and Lauren Bushnell announced their split, Ben Higgins sparked romance with another Bachelor alum.