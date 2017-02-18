Immigration solidarity march held at Waterfront Park

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Hundreds of protesters held a rally to march in support of immigrants and refugees at Waterfront Park Saturday.

It's a 'March in Solidarity with Immigrants' march for the rights and protection of immigrants across the country.

They're demanding that San Diego Mayor Faulconer declare San Diego a Sanctuary City in order to protect immigrants against President Donald Trump's policies.

The march starts at Waterfront Park at 11 a.m. and will proceed to the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Office Building downtown