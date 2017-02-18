Immigration solidarity march held at Waterfront Park

Evacuation orders were lifted Monday for people affected by the Gate Fire - which is now 95 percent contained.
The group behind the proposed SoccerCity development collected enough valid petition signatures to require the San Diego City Council to either consider approving the Mission Hills project or placing it before voters, the city clerk reported Monday.
Winter weather helped bring California out of a drought, but it also created the perfect environment for a wildlife to thrive. News 8's Brandon Lewis reports on some of the species taking over the mountains in San Diego.
It was the discovery of a lifetime for two local men who stumbled across a 1920's Model T left behind in a barn.
All beaches remain close in San Clemente Monday after more than two dozen sharks were spotted swimming close to shore. It's just the latest of several sightings in recent weeks. News 8's Heather Hope reports from John Wayne Airport in Orange County.
A local non-profit is working to improve ovarian cancer survival rates by guiding patients into a new frontier.
Voters may have the opportunity to decide on the future of San Diego's hotel tax. The city council Monday discussed whether Mayor Faulconer's proposed measure should appear on the ballot in a special election in November.
The Gate Fire, which has burned about 2,056 acres northwest of Dulzura, was 95 percent contained Monday. Cal Fire also reported that all evacuation orders and warnings were lifted in the fire area.
A Columbian artist born with no arms or legs is proving she is stronger than life's biggest challenges.
A brush fire blackened about 10 acres Monday in an open-space preserve near Cowles Mountain, spreading toward some homes but causing no reported structural damage or injuries.