Immigration solidarity march held at Waterfront Park

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Hundreds of protesters held a rally to march in support of immigrants and refugees at Waterfront Park Saturday.

It's a 'March in Solidarity with Immigrants' march for the rights and protection of immigrants across the country.

They're demanding that San Diego Mayor Faulconer declare San Diego a Sanctuary City in order to protect immigrants against President Donald Trump's policies.

Protesters marched from the Waterfront Park downtown and proceeded to the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Office Building.

