Strong winds blowing down trees across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - All across San Diego County Saturday trees were the task at hand after a strong Pacific storm hit the region.

At a Caminito Rio Branco Townhome complex in Scripps Ranch on Scripps Ranch Boulevard, a massive eucalyptus tree smashed into at least three units.

Resident Rick Scrivner witnessed the tree as it came crashing down around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

"I was standing right in the middle of my garage about to get into my car and run an errand, Scrivner said

A 100 foot eucalyptus tree is now covered in caution tape as residents wait for crews to come and remove the tree.

Drivers in Scripps Ranch were re-directed due to the downed tree.

"As I started pulling up I saw that big tree laying across, but at least no one got hurt, so that's the important thing." Arnold Rodriguez, Del Mar resident, said.