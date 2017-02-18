Multiple families displaced after Oceanside duplex fire

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8) - Flames and thick black smoke poured out of one home and spread to others in Oceanside Saturday morning.

It started around 11 a.m. at a duplex on Via La Jolla Drive near state Route 76.



A resident says he heard a loud pop, then suddenly flames and thick black smoke began pouring out of the home next to him.

As other units arrived, they were able to gain control of the fire within 30 minutes.

Two homes and two garages were damaged by smoke and fire. Fire Department units were able to keep the fire from extending to the other nearby homes.

Seven adults from two different homes were displaced by this fire. Red Cross assisted by supplying temporary housing for the displaced residents.

This fire was caused by an electrical short outside the home on the back patio. Damage is estimated at $200,000 for structure and contents.