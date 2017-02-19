San Diego Crime Stoppers and FBI in search of 'deposit slip bandit'

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the FBI’s San Diego Violent Crimes Task Force have asked for help in identifying and locating an unknown suspect wanted for a series of bank robberies.

Since November 28, 2016, the man nicknamed the "deposit slip bandit" has robbed or attempted to rob four different bank locations in the San Diego and Chula Vista area, according to police.

In each case, the suspect used a note stating that he had a gun and demanded all the money in the cash drawers. The suspect was seen in each case fleeing the banks on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, possibly Ethiopian or Somali, 23 to 27 years old, 5’7” tall, 120-140 lbs., with a medium build.

In all four cases, the suspect was wearing either a jacket or sweatshirt, dark colored sunglasses, and a hat.

Robberies attributed to the "deposit slip bandit" include:



11/28/16: Robbery: Wells Fargo, 1302 Garnet Ave., San Diego

1/3/17: Robbery: US Bank, 5100 Federal Blvd., San Diego

1/11/17: Attempt: Wells Fargo, 9996 Scripps Ranch Blvd., San Diego

2/16/17: Robbery: Banner Bank, 279 F Street, Chula Vista



Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.



Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call the Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Anonymous email and text messages can be sent online here.