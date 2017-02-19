Body of man found on Old Town freeway remains unidentified after more than a day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The identity of a white man believed to be about 25 to 30-years-old has not yet been confirmed by the Medical Examiner's Office, more than a day after he was found dead in a freeway in Old Town, according to authorities.

"His body was found lying on traffic lanes of southbound I-5 and he was subsequently struck by vehicles," a news release by the Medical Examiner's Office said. "His death was confirmed by first responders."

The time of death was 3:24 a.m. Sunday, but a cause of death was not listed. Investigators had not yet determined if the victim was lying in traffic, was walking in traffic or had fallen or jumped from the Interstate 8 bridge nearby before being hit by vehicles.

The freeway was closed for about four hours until the Medical Examiner's Office removed the body.

A Medical Examiner investigator told City News Service that further investigation was necessary to identify the man and determine how he died.