Trump says remark about Sweden referred to something on TV

As the school year winds down, a lot of students are getting ready to do some traveling with their families. The Nurse Practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic have a few reminders if you are planning on traveling abroad.
An expedition led in part by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego located a missing World War II bomber off the coast of Papua New Guinea and surveyed another at the bottom of a harbor, it was announced Friday.
It was like a scene right out of John Wayne movie Tuesday in East County.
A bull made a break in the not-so-wide open spaces of San Diego Country Estates.
News 8's Dominic Garcia reports on the bolting bovine and its capture.
Be it ever so humble, there is no place like home. But what if that humble home costs over $10 million? News 8's Steve Price takes a look inside a newly built condo in La Jolla that is breaking some San Diego Real Estate records.
Just about everybody on this planet accepts their lot in life, but deep down dreams of becoming a rock star.
Plenty of winter rain means plenty of flowers, trees and grasses this spring.
But it also means, plenty of foxtails.
They are a prickly little plant that blooms every spring and can cause plenty of problems for canine companions.
News 8's Shawn Styles explains how to "out fox" the foxtails.
San Diego County emergency and fire officials are urging residents to protect homes against devastating wildfires as fire season kicks into full gear.
The North County Transit District (NCTD) has voted to lay off its enforcement officers that patrol local train and bus stations.
Two Oceanside-based California Highway Patrol officers received the state's highest award of merit Tuesday in recognition of their actions in preventing a suicidal woman from jumping off a North County freeway bridge.