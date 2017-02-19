First comes cleanup, then comes insurance claims

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — The recent rainfall toppled trees and damaged cars across the county.



The first step is the clean up, but then comes the claims process with insurance companies.

"With something like this, as of now we've seen hundreds of claims," said Kristin Francy of State Farm Insurance.

And that's on top of the spike in claims filed from last month's storm.

"One of the main things we try to remind people, when they're going through these claims processes, is to make sure you document everything," Francy said. "Take pictures, so if for any reason an adjustor isn't able to be right there immediately, we're able to see everything that's happened."



It's also a good time to check over your existing policies.



Standard homeowners insurance doesn't cover flooding.



The Insurance Information Institute estimates a quarter of all flood claims come from outside designated zones.

"Know that there are agents you can call if you have questions when you have a claim," Francy said. "Or if there's coverage - trees calling, debris flying, floods that you have someone to go to."



Governor Jerry Brown didn't issue a state of emergency proclamation for the recent storms, but he did during past storms - Urging Caltrans to seek federal help in repairing locally damaged infrastructure.



On Tuesday, President Trump approved declaring much of Northern California a federal disaster area.



It provides federal funding for repairs there, but also allows California to use money for "hazard mitigation" statewide once estimates come in.

"I have already put FEMA and the Federal Highway Administration on notice, that as soon as that [estimate] arrives, that they put the pedal to the metal," said Congresswoman Anna Eshoo.