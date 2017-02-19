Family mourns UCSD student killed in freeway crash

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — 19-year-old Mabel Bahena was a passenger in a car that lost control and collided with a truck on the I-15 during Friday night's rain storm.

Her family is still in shock over her sudden loss, but they say they are grateful for the support they have been getting.

"This morning we're all coming to grips with everything," said Mabel's brother Jose Bahena. "But we all feel a little bit better."



The family of Mabel it still trying to process what happened.



"We all heard about it on Friday. We all got together in our house right here," said Jose. "And that's when we went through the initial process that it was the truth we're living in right now."



Sunday, CBS News 8 spoke to Jose, who said what's helping them get through this tough time, is remembering all the good ones.



"She was just a little. We used to call her a little goofball," said Jose. "She was always laughing, always [had] a lot of energy. A lot of positive energy."



Mabel, a 19-year-old student at UCSD was killed on Friday night when she was a passenger in a Volkswagon Jetta traveling north on the I-15 just south of University Avenue during a heavy downpour.



The driver of the car lost control and hit a truck that was parked on the shoulder. Mabel was pronounced dead att he scene. In the past few days, her family has seen an outpouring of support.

"After the incident, a lot of people reached out to us, so she had a deep impact on so many people's lives. And that's what we're seeing," said Jose.



Jose also said his sister was not only a goofball, but a good person who truly cared about other people.

"When it came to other people she always wanted to give a helping hand," Jose said. "[She was] always willing to be a shoulder to cry on, an ear to listen to."

Qualities that made this life taken far to early, one that made a difference.



"Maybel was always loving life, loving people, always a good spirit. Good support - that's what she was," said Jose. "She was just a nice person."

