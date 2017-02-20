Most traffic-clogged cities in the world

Traffic analytics firm Inrix has calculated how much time drivers spend stuck in traffic during peak travel times last year in 1,064 cities in 38 countries worldwide. Here are the top 10 most congested cities and how many hours drivers were stuck:

Location / Hours spent in peak congestion:

Los Angeles, United States / 104

Moscow, Russia / 91

New York, United States / 89

San Francisco, United States / 83

Bogota, Colombia / 80

Sao Paulo, Brazil / 77

London, United Kingdom / 73

Atlanta, United States / 71

Paris, France / 65

Miami, United States / 65



Source: Inrix Inc., 2016 Global Traffic Scorecard. Does not include cities in Japan or China, where Inrix does not collect its own data.



Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.