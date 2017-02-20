Most traffic-clogged cities in the world

Traffic analytics firm Inrix has calculated how much time drivers spend stuck in traffic during peak travel times last year in 1,064 cities in 38 countries worldwide. Here are the top 10 most congested cities and how many hours drivers were stuck:
Location / Hours spent in peak congestion:
Los Angeles, United States / 104
Moscow, Russia / 91
New York, United States / 89
San Francisco, United States / 83
Bogota, Colombia / 80
Sao Paulo, Brazil / 77
London, United Kingdom / 73
Atlanta, United States / 71
Paris, France / 65
Miami, United States / 65
Source: Inrix Inc., 2016 Global Traffic Scorecard. Does not include cities in Japan or China, where Inrix does not collect its own data.
A dangerous trend of getting high on flower seeds is growing among teens. What parents need to be aware of to prevent a tragedy.
Deputies confronted by a belligerent man with a machete and a rock in his hands in Valley Center Wednesday opened fire on him with a pistol, sicced a service dog on him and shot him with a stun gun and a beanbag-firing shotgun before managing to get him into custody.
A swarm of bees attacked a man in a rural East County neighborhood Wednesday, sending him to a hospital.
An expedition led in part by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego located a missing World War II bomber off the coast of Papua New Guinea and surveyed another at the bottom of a harbor, it was announced Tuesday.
People make the mistake all the time, but in at least one part of California, it's no longer wrong to say "funner."
A 16-year-old girl managed to escape Tuesday when a would-be kidnapper grabbed her and tried to pull her into his vehicle in a parking lot at Southwestern College, authorities reported.
Plenty of winter rain means plenty of flowers, trees and grasses this spring.
But it also means, plenty of foxtails.
They are a prickly little plant that blooms every spring and can cause plenty of problems for canine companions.
News 8's Shawn Styles explains how to "out fox" the foxtails.
A very special birthday party was held Tuesday as the San Diego Police celebrated 128 years of service.