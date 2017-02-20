Rescue turns into deer drama in Kearny Mesa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rescue turns into deer drama in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — It took a lot of patience and coaxing, but a deer that wandered out of nature and into a Kearny Mesa business park was safe Monday night.  

The deer was spotted about 9:30 a.m. in the Kyocera parking lot in the 8600 block of Balboa Avenue.  

It took a group effort from Animal Control, police, and Fish and Wildlife to get the deer to safety.  
 


 

