Recent storms make city's pothole problem worse

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Last week's powerful storm gave San Diego's roads another beating and now road crews are being stretched thin trying to keep up with back-log of pothole repairs.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has dedicated millions in resources to get roads repaired, but keeping up with the demand has proven to be a difficult task.

Currently, drivers can use the Get It Done San Diego app to report potholes and upload pictures so crews can go out and get them fixed.

Normally, the city has a seven-day response rate, but with back-to-back storms repairs are expected to take longer.

A city spokesperson told CBS News 8 crews have been working around the clock - sometimes adding temporary fixes before they can come back to make permament repairs.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid potholes by driving slowly over them or avoid them all together to reduce damage to cars.

The city app that allows anyone to report a pothole is called Get It Done San Diego - which can also be accessed via the Internet on your computer.