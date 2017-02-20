Suspect in custody after SWAT operation in Santee

SANTEE (CNS) - The man who was the subject of a San Diego County Sheriff's Department SWAT operation in Santee was taken into custody Monday afternoon, more than five hours after the standoff began, according to officials.

The SWAT team surrounded the house where the man, who was possibly armed, was barricaded, according to a community alert.

Deputies were called to the home in the 8500 block of Massery Lane just after 9 a.m. following reports of a disturbance, the alert said. "A man is holed up inside the home possibly armed with a gun. He is the only person inside the house," it read.

Deputies from the Santee Sheriff's Station, Lakeside Sheriff's Substation, Alpine Station, Special Enforcement Detail (SED/SWAT) and Crisis Negotiation Team were working to resolve the situation in a peaceful manner, the department said.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 3 p.m. The nature of the disturbance was not clear. No injuries were reported.