Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship off the coast of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 73-year-old woman who was experiencing abdominal pains while on a cruise ship off the coast of San Diego was evacuated by the U.S. Coast Guard Monday morning and taken to a local hospital, according to authorities.

The crew of the Star Princess contacted the USCG in San Diego at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday to report that the passenger was experiencing persistent severe abdominal pain.

The Coast Guard duty flight surgeon recommended that the patient be medically evacuated and taken to a hospital for emergency care.

At the time, the ship was positioned more than 400 miles southwest of San Diego en route to Ensenada, Mexico. Due to the distance, a rendezvous point was agreed upon to facilitate the medical evacuation.

A Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter crew was launched at 6 a.m. Monday, arrived at the predetermined position, then safely hoisted the woman from the cruise ship at approximately 7:20 a.m.

The helicopter crew returned to San Diego at 8 a.m., where the patient was transferred to an awaiting ambulance. The woman, whose identity was not released, was taken to the UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest in stable condition.

"While most people are enjoying a long President's Day weekend, we can't forget illness and injury don't take holidays," said Lt. Tim Nicolet, aircraft commander and pilot of the Jayhawk. "Fortunately for this patient, neither do we. Protecting lives at sea is paramount to what we do and I'm proud to have been a part of this exceptional crew and this rescue effort."