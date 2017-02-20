3 siblings still hoping to find a forever family

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local teenager has less than three years left, before she ages out of the foster care system. But 15-year-old Symphony says she's not giving up hope just yet that she and her siblings will be able to find a forever home to give them the unconditional love they deserve.

In tonight's adopt 8, we catch up with the brother and sisters we first featured on adopt 8 two years ago.

It was February 2015 when we first met this terrific trio Patience was 8 years old, Andrew was 11 and big sister Symphony was 13. She was an eighth grader who had high hopes of finding one forever family for all three of them.

Two years later, so much has changed for these siblings, now ages 10, 13 and 15.

The girls are living in the same foster home, but Andrew has been placed somewhere else, which means he doesn't get to see them that often.

They know the older they get, the more difficult it becomes to find a forever home willing to take them in.

Symphony worries it won't happen.

“She's 15 and she even expressed to me, you know I'm going to be 18 in three years, and somebody might not want to adopt me,” said protective services worker, Reycha Webb.

It's often difficult for teenagers in the foster care system to open up about their private lives.

“My best friend knows and a couple of my close friends but not all of them,” said Symphony.

But to Symphony, who loves singing and is in her school choir, being on Adopt 8 with her siblings one more time is worth it if it helps lead them down a path to a forever home, which is Symphony's dream.

“For us, to all live together again,” she added.

In fact, the same wish is at the top of the list for Andrew and Patience as well.

Symphony, Andrew and Patience simply want what most siblings take for granted.

“They all three want a home, they all three want to be together in a home in a loving family where they just feel a part of the family,” continued Webb.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

CBS News 8 would like to thank the Fleet Science Center for hosting a fun day at the museum and photographer Ron Manahan for taking the Heart Gallery Photos featured in the above video.

