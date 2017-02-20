Man Returns Library Book More Than 75 Years After His Late Fathe - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man Returns Library Book More Than 75 Years After His Late Father Checked It Out as a Boy

Updated: Feb 20, 2017 2:40 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.