Jennifer Lopez Talks Drake and Dating Younger Men on 'Ellen': 'I - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jennifer Lopez Talks Drake and Dating Younger Men on 'Ellen': 'It Has Nothing to Do With Age!'

Updated: Feb 20, 2017 6:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.