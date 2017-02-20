Neighborhood needs help with bad skunk problem

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) —Vivian Terkel's two dogs were outside overnight when they had their first of three skunk attacks.

"About 4 a.m. I heard a ruckus in my backyard, my dogs were barking and growling," said Terkel. "I saw one my dogs pulling a skunk out of my pool."



Her dog Connor got it the worst - mostly because he's so friendly

"I've caught him playing outside with a possum," she said.



Five days later, Terkel's other dog Sammi narrowly avoided getting sprayed by another skunk, but the spray left its mark.



Then on Sunday night Connor was sprayed again.

"Last night was about 9 p.m. - that was scary," said Terkel. "Like, now what are we going to do?"

The San Diego Humane Society said the skunks are often going after food.

Recent rainfall means grubs are readily available in yards.

They're also looking for any food or water left out.

"Cayenne pepper is great," said Jennifer Brehler of San Diego Humane Society about ways to repel the skunks. "Also, any type of capsaicin products."

Brehler says skunks are near sighted so dogs can sneak up on them and as a defense mechanism they'll spray.

Terkel is hoping this is the last time she'll have to bathe Connor because of a skunk and is working with a neighbor to eliminate their hiding places.



"I love animals" she said. "I don't want anything to happen to the skunks. Just go somewhere else, please."

The following mixture is recommended by the San Diego Humane Society for getting rid of the smell if your dog is sprayed by a skunk:

1 quart of 3% hydrogen peroxide

1/4 cup of baking soda

1-2 teaspoons of liquid dish soap