Christie Brinkley Rocks Four Sexy Looks at 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Parties -- See the Pics!

Sarah Lacina's meticulous game won her the million dollar prize on Wednesday's season finale of Survivor: Game Changers -- and she plans to be just as careful with her money.
Jamie Foxx is opening up about how Oprah Winfrey helped him through a particularly difficult time in his life.
Survivor: Game Changers may have come to a close on Wednesday, but Zeke Smith's plans have just started.
ABC's Dirty Dancing remake aired Wednesday, and fans had a lot to say about the dubious redux -- and not a lot of it was super positive. However, that didn't stop the wave of feedback from being super funny.
John Stamos and The Beach Boys paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing on Wednesday night, dedicating a moment of silence to those affected during their concert at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre in the U.K.
It was the Survivor moment fans will never forget -- and one that Zeke Smith and Jeff Varner rehashed on Wednesday's three-hour finale.
Norah Jones paid special tribute to Chris Cornell in the same venue where the Soundgarden frontman played his final show.