Crooks steal pricey wigs meant for cancer patients

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police on Monday continued their search for a pair of suspects who was caught on camera stealing expensive wigs customized for cancer patients from a San Diego salon Sunday night.

According to authorities, the burglars made off with thousands of dollars worth of hand-made, one-of-a-kind human hair pieces created specifically for those dealing with hair loss from La Jolla Hair Clinic.

"These are people who need hair, not want hair. This is very important to them. These clients have been with us for a long time," said Collette Peterson, owner of La Jolla Hair Clinic.

Also stolen were personalized molds specifically constructed for individual clients' scalps - molds that cannot simply be re-ordered.

The thieves also made off with expensive and high-end hair products like shears and razors.

The salon owners are hoping surveillance images of the burglars will be recognized by the public.

"His face was literally right in front of it. Everything was ransacked in here. I feel like we were targeted. They knew why they were here. Whoever has done this, if you know who they are, please let us know because these clients mean a lot more to us than just business," said Peterson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities by contacting San Diego CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.