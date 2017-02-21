Congressman Scott Peters holds town hall at Islamic Center

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - From the travel ban to the border wall on Monday night Congressman Scott Peters (D-CA 52) listened to real concerns from San Diegans during a town hall meeting at the San Diego Islamic Center.

Congressman Peters' constituents urged him to keep the pressure on the Trump Administration, but he said it's no easy task.

One of Peters' constituents asked him about his work thus far. "What have you done or plan to do to reach out to the thousands of conservatives, Republican, Trump voters in your district?," asked the U.S. Army veteran.

"It's hard when he gives things like the wall or this Muslim ban. These extreme ideas of blowing up national debt and it's hard to work with him," Peters told the more than 150 attendees.

While many who attended were passionate, one attendee caused some fireworks while holding a 9/11 sign.

"I think many of your constituents would be shocked by the symbolism of holding our town hall in this place, this Mosque has connections to the 9/11 terrorists," said Roger Ogden.

It was a statement that was received by many boos.

Congressman Peters believes work can be done, but some Republicans are not ready to resist Trump and voters need to rise up.

Indivisible San Diego said they reached to the two Republican Congress representatives in the county. A town hall on health care is scheduled for Tuesday in Vista, but a spokesperson for Congressman Darrell Issa (R-CA 49) said the Congressman is scheduled to tour a homeless shelter at the same and will not be able to attend the town hall.

CBS News 8 reached out to Congressman Duncan Hunter (R-CA 50) but his office did not requests for comment.

In statement to CBS News 8 via Congressman Issa's spokesperson said:

"The Congressman is looking forward to a busy week jam-packed with constituent meetings, listening sessions, roundtables, tours of local businesses and forums where he'll be able to hear directly from constituents their ideas and concerns every day during the break. We've had the opportunity to meet with these groups on a number of occasions and always encourage Americans to make their voices heard in the electoral process. The Congressman doesn't believe the people should have to wait to be heard, which is why he and his staff have encouraged constructive dialogue through so many different methods - phone, email, mail, social media, personal meetings in addition to town halls and other forums. The hundreds of meetings and calls and meetings we take each week are critical to making Washington work better, which is why he's so proud to have a District that is engaged and committed to working together in the days ahead." - Calvin Moore, Issa's spokesperson