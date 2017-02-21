EXCLUSIVE: Josh Murray Says Andi Dorfman and Nick Viall Are 'Perfect for Each Other'

Zac Efron was as surprised as anyone to find out that he would be sitting next to Madonna for an entire UFC fight.
Niall Horan is opening up about reuniting with One Direction, which of his bandmates he sees the most, and what advice he received from Justin Bieber.
Seeing a Pirates of the Caribbean movie these days is a lot like riding the amusement park attraction that inspired the franchise: it's a generally enjoyable time and maybe, just maybe there will be a surprise along the way. Mostly, though, it's the same as the last time you rode it.
Celine Dion went all-out when performing her song, "How Does a Moment Last Forever," off the most recent Beauty and the Beast soundtrack.