Bomb threat emailed to La Jolla Jewish Center

LA JOLLA (CNS) - A threat to the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla Tuesday morning was unfounded, according to center officials.



San Diego Police responded at 6 a.m. to a call from JCC security in the 4100 block of Executive Drive, according to Sgt. Ed Zwiebel.



"Once the threat was received our staff followed practiced protocol and immediately safely evacuated the building and the San Diego Police arrived at the premises,'' Executive Director Michael Cohen said. "After a careful sweep of the building by San Diego police our building reopened at 7 a.m.''



The threat was communicated in an email, according to authorities.

One man who goes to the Jewish Community Center, who didn't want to be identified, tells CBS News 8 that his family suffered atrocities, but he survived the Holocaust.

"I'm on a treadmill with my back towards the window and it's always on your mind what's going on outside," he said. "Don't be intimidated by the threats, the more you are intimidated the more embolden they will be. So I suggest standing up to them and unite."

The JCC is part of the national Secure Community Network -- an affiliate of the Jewish Federations of North America that monitors, advises, and supports the safety and security of Jewish Institutions, according to Cohen.



"In response to these recent threats across the country, we have been working closely with our local police department and national security agencies to monitor the situation and review our protocols,'' Cohen said in a statement.

"We have been continually briefed by SCN, the Anti-Defamation League and the JCC Association to help us understand the circumstances and support our safety and security efforts.''



The JCC is located adjacent to the SDPD's Northern Division.



"While these threats are being investigated, we continue to take numerous security measures to ensure the safety of our members and guests,'' Cohen said.

