3-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK (CNS) - A 3-year-old girl who was run over by an SUV in a hit-and-run crash in Fallbrook was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, California Highway Patrol officials said Tuesday.



Officers and paramedics responded to the 900 block of Vanita Street at about 9 p.m. Monday, where the girl was found by her family laying in the roadway with serious injuries, according to CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt.



Witnesses described the vehicle as a white SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer or Expedition or Chevrolet Tahoe, Bettencourt said.



"While the family was visiting with friends in their driveway and working on a vehicle, they heard the sounds of a vehicle running over something,'' Bettencourt said. ``After further investigation they found their 3-year-old daughter laying in the middle of the road with injuries.''



Medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the girl via helicopter to Rady Children's Hospital.



Anyone who may information about the crash was asked to call the Oceanside CHP office during normal business hours at (760) 643-3400.