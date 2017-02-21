Overturned truck spills dirt on NB I-5 in Sorrento Valley - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Overturned truck spills dirt on NB I-5 in Sorrento Valley

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Sig Alert was issued Tuesday near northbound Interstate 5 south of Carmel Valley.

It happened around 6 a.m. after a truck carrying sand overturned on the freeway in the HOV lane.

California Highway Patrol said sand spilled onto the lanes.

The driver was evaluated by emergency crews

