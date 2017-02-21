David Cassidy Reveals Battle With Dementia: 'I Was in Denial'

President Trump shoved his way to the front of the line Thursday as he and fellow NATO leaders were gathering for a photo.
For becoming pregnant out of wedlock, a Christian academy has banned an 18-year-old from attending her high school graduation.
A Georgia sheriff announced he would suspend himself for one week after being arrested earlier this month allegedly for exposing himself in a park, according to reports.
Mark Zuckerberg returned to Harvard to give their commencement speech, but not before the college dropout went back to the dorm room where Facebook was conceived.
The woman who jumped on the hood of her car as it was being carjacked says she wasn't afraid as she took on the would-be car thief.
It may have been too soon for a remake of Dirty Dancing, as ABC's attempt to bring back the popular film fizzled with most critics and sparked a social media firestorm.
All it took was a chance for this rescued pit bull to rise from the euthanasia list to a top K9 agent with a Washington state Police Department.
You’ll never forget the person you take to your high school prom, which is why this Virginia teen decided to ask his terminally ill 91-year-old grandmother to be his date.
A Philadelphia man walked free this week after spending 24 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit.